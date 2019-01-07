Trump Toohey: Who Is Older: Kendall or Kylie?

1. Aquaman holds the #1 spot in the box office for the third week in row. Can you take a guess movie was in second place over the weekend? The new horror movie “Escape Room”? or Mary Poppins Returns?



Escape Room



2. Over the weekend it was revealed that one of the original American Idol hosts, not named Ryan Seacrest, is now an Uber driver. He’s no longer in the spotlight, and earning money to raise his son. Can you remember his name as he was Ryan Seacrest’s co-host on Season 1 of American Idol?

Brian Dunkleman



3. One of the great celebrity mysteries of 2018 is when will Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner get engaged?? Nothing has been confirmed, but an Instagram post by Kylie suggests she might be engaged as she’s wearing a massive diamond on THAT finger. Who’s older? Kylie? Or her sister Kendall?

Kendall – 23

Kylie - 21



4. Over the weekend Britney Spears cancelled her upcoming new Las Vegas residency, saying she needed to spend time with her father. This residency was to take place at the Park MGM. Her last Las Vegas residency ended in December of 2017. Where did that take place? Park MGM? Planet Hollywood? Caesars Palace?

Planet Hollywood

5. Happy Birthday to Nicholas Cage! He’s been nominated twice for an Academy Award for Best Actor. He won for the movie “Leaving Las Vegas”, but did not win for this 2003 film.

Adaptation