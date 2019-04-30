Trump Toohey: Who Is Older, Jordan or Jonathan Knight?  

1. We recently told you about Burger King’s trial run of the new Impossible Whopper earlier this month and that went “exceedingly well,” so they’re now planning to roll it out across the country. Let’s play a round of over/under? Over or under 600 calories for an actual Whopper?



OVER – 660 calories



2. The Menard’s Mega Store opens today in Brooklyn! Menards is the third largest home improvement chain in the county. Can you name both #1 and #2?



Home Depot, Lowe’s

3. New Kids tickets are up for grabs. Who’s older? Jordan Knight? Jonathan Knight?

Jonathan – 50

Jordan – 48

4. Toto is coming to Cleveland! We’ll see them at the MGM Northfield Park Center this October. Can you finish this refrain: “Hold the line, ________”

Love isn’t always on time

5. Larry King suffered another heart attack yesterday. Although his reps tell us that’s not entirely accurate mentioning that it’s health issues, but not cardiac arrest. The iconic broadcaster hosted over 6,000 episodes of Larry King Live from 1985 to what year? 2008, 2010 or 2012?

2010