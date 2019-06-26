Trump Toohey: Who Is Older? Dr. Oz or Drew Carey?

1) Today Jen’s going to be at PSE Credit Union from 11-1 for their Kid’s Carnival and Community Shred Day. Which one of these things should you NOT shred? Junk mail? Coupons? Your social security card?

Social Security Card

2) The Celebrity softball Game players were announced and they include: J.R. Smith, Colton Underwood, Drew Carey and Dr. Oz. Who is older: Drew Carey or Dr. Oz?

Drew Carey (61), Dr. Oz (59)

3) NBC announced that it will be removing The Office from Netflix in 2021 and put it on its own streaming service. On The Office, Salesman Dwight Schrute farms what vegetable? Raddish? Beets? Eggplant?

Beets

4) Last night on Twitter, fans were tricked into thinking a reboot of The Simple Life was happening with Paris Hilton. Turns out it was a hoax. Paris starred for two seasons in a 2008-2009 reality show where she was looking for a best buddy. Can you name that show?

Paris Hilton’s My New BFF

5) Move over Big Little Lies: Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman will both be in Ryan Murhpy’s movie adaption of the broadway musical: The Prom. Meryl and Nicole starred together in what 2002 drama which earned Nicole Kidman a Best Actress Oscar?

The Hours