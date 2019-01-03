Trump Toohey: Who Is Older: Donnie Or Marie?

1. Remember when Julie Chen left The Talk? Well they’ve filled in her seat with Carrie Ann Inaba! On which athletic show does Carrie Ann Inaba judge?



Dancing with the Stars



2. Kim Kardashian and Kayne West are expecting their fourth child! All of the Kardahians-Jenner stars have kids except which Kris Jenner child?



Kendall Jenner



3. Marie Osmond is coming to the Hard Rock Rocksino on March 14th, but no Donnie?!!? Where’s Donnie?!?! Alright…who’s older? Donnie? Or Marie?

Donnie – 61

Marie – 59

4. Fox's new singing competition show, "The Masked Singer," debuted last night. Celebrities faced off in disguise with their true identity up for the judges and viewers to guess. Can you name any of the 6 disguises that were used last night?

The Lion

The Hippo

The Deer

The Monster

The Unicorn

The Peacock

5. Only two days into 2019 and Rihanna announced a new launch that we've been anticipating since her cosmetic brand launched in 2017. Later this month, a new beauty concealer will be offered in a whopping 50 shades. What’s the name of Rihanna’s cosmetic line?

Fenty Beauty