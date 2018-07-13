Trump Toohey: Who Is The Main Character In Friday The 13th?

1. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO HARRISON FORD. HE’S KNOWN FOR SO MANY ROLES INCLUDES THIS ROLE THAT FIRST APPEARED IN 1981 IN “RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK”.



INDIANA JONES



2. IT’S FRIDAY! NO NO NOT THAT FRIDAY, AS IN NATIONAL FRENCH FRY DAY. NAME ANY FAST FOOD RESTAURANT THAT SERVES FRENCH FRIES.



(will accept most answers)



3. HAPPY FRIDAY THE 13TH. WHO IS THE MAIN CHARACTER, AND THE SON OF MRS. VOORHEES, WHO IS THE MASS MURDERER AT CAMP CRYSTAL LAKE IN THE MOVIE SERIES “FRIDAY THE 13TH”? I’M LOOKING FOR HIS FIRST NAME.

JASON

4. For the first time in the show’s nine seasons, Modern Family has NOT received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series. Modern Family won five Emmy awards for the first five seasons, tying it with WHICH comedy for the most emmy awards for an outstanding comedy series? Is it All in the Family? Cheers? Or Frasier?

(Frasier- 5, All in the Family/Cheers – 4)

5. 15 years ago yesterday, a post Destiny’s Child Beyoncé released her debut album, ‘Dangerously In Love’. Dangerously In Love won five grammy awards and sold over eleven million copies worldwide. It also produced TWO number 1 Billboard Hot 100 singles. ONE OF THOSE SONGS WAS “CRAZY IN LOVE”. CAN YOU NAME THE OTHER?

Baby Boy