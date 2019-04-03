Trump Toohey: Who Is The Joker's Accomplice?

1. Mountain Dew made color changing “Game of Thrones” cans. If you want to get your hands on one of the cool cans that use temperature sensitive “thermodynamic ink,” you’ll have to tell Mountain Dew what you’d do #ForTheThrone on social media. Mountain Dew is produced and owned by who? Coke? Or Pepsi?



Pepsi



2. Grab the kiddos, Peppa Pig Live! is coming to the Akron Civic Theater this April. Which of these animal species are not characters on the show? The Donkeys, The Seals or The Giraffes?



The Seals

3. Fans can officially look forward to “The Hills: New Beginnings” this summer. After some delays, the reboot has an official premiere date of June 24th. “The Hills”, reboot and original, aired on which network?



MTV

4. The poster for Joaquin (WAA-KEEN) Phoenix’s Joker movie dropped and the trailer will come out today! The Joker’s frequent accomplice is this woman, an intern psychiatrist turned twisted villain.



Harley Quinn



5. A Lego themed pop up bar is coming to Cleveland. The Brick Bar will be in Cleveland from July 12-14 at a location to be announced. Legos were founded, in what year!? 1952? 1942? 1932?



1932