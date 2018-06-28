Trump Toohey: Who Hosts Big Brother?

1. BAY VILLAGE AND ROCKY RIVER HAVE BEEN NAMED AMONG THE BEST AMERICAN LAKESHORE BEACH TOWNS ACCORDING TO WALLETHUB. BAY RANKING 8TH, AND ROCKY RIVER COMING IN 13TH. ARE BOTH OF THESE EAST SIDE SUBURBS? OR WEST SIDE SUBURBS?



WEST SIDE



2. 90s icon and food legend, Planters’ Cheez Balls are coming back! Walmart and Amazon will be carrying the cheesy spheres in their blue can pretty soon. It’s time for a 90s food question! THIS popular prepackaged lunch traditionally came with little slices of meat, cheese with crackers, a drink and a snack. It was the perfect lunch for those on the go even if it had a lot of sodium. What am I?



(Lunchables)



3. Big Brother season 20 premiered yesterday. Big Brother is hosted by this television personality who is currently also a co-host on The Talk.

(Julie Chen)

4. JOE JACKSON PASSED AWAY AT THE AGE OF 89 YESTERDAY. HE HAD BEEN BATTLING HEALTH PROBLEMS FOR SOME TIME. HE ENGINEERED THE CAREERS OF THE JACKSON 5 WHICH ORIGINALLY INCLUDED THE ELDER SONS JACKIE, TITO AND JERMAINE. SHORTLY AFTER, YOUNGER BROTHERS MICHAEL AND THIS JACKSON BROTHER JOINED THE GROUP.



MARLON



5. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ACTRESS KATHY BATES. SHE ROSE TO FAME FOR HER ROLE, AND ACADEMY AWARD WINNING PERFORMANCE, IN THE 1990 MOVIE “MISERY”. SHE’S ALSO BEEN NOMINATED FOR ACADEMY AWARDS, IN 1998 AND 2002, ALTHOUGH SHE DID NOT WIN. CAN YOU NAME EITHER FILM IN WHICH SHE WAS NOMINATED, BUT DID NOT WIN, FOR “BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS”?



PRIMARY COLORS

ABOUT SCHMIDT