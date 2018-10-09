Trump Toohey: Who Hosted The Late Late Show from 2005-2014?

1. Cleveland’s City Dog animal shelter is at full capacity. So if you’ve been thinking about adopting a dog, now is the time. We have details at Star102Cleveland.com. Snoopy, the beloved dog from the Peanuts universe, is what breed of dog? Golden Labrador, German Shepard or a Beagle?



Beagle



2. Now that the Indians are done for the season, so is THISlogo. The logo won't be on any players uniforms, Cleveland Indians gear sold online, or in stores next year because the logo can be considered offensive. Merchandise featuring the caricature will still be available locally. Which logo am I talking about?



Chief Wahoo



3. Tonight are the American Music Awards, 8pm on ABC. Who has the most wins at the AMAs? Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston or Reba McEntire?



Michael Jackson – 24

Whitney with 21

Reba with 15



4. New Kids on the Block is headed back out on tour next year. Joining NKOTB on “The Mixtape Tour” will be Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature. They’ll stop in Cleveland on May 4th 2019 at the Q. Let’s play a round of “Which one Hasn’t?”. Which one of these artists hasn’t won a Grammy? NKOTB? Naughty by Nature? Or Salt N Pepa?



NKOTB – nope

Naughty by Nature – Best Rap Album 1996

Salt N Pepa – Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group “None of your Business”



5. James Corden will be the host of the upcoming talent show ‘The World’s Best’ which will host talent from ‘every genre imaginable from every corner of the planet’. Corden hosts The Late Late Show, but who was the host of The Late Late Show before Corden. This host did the show from 2005 to 2014.



Craig Ferguson