Trump Toohey: Who Hosted The 2018 Oscars?

1. The Cavs are getting into the holiday spirit with “A Christmas Story” night at Quicken Loans Arena on Dec 12th when they play the Knicks. The Knicks are from which city?



New York City



2. Burger King will give you a Whopper for a penny if you use Burger King's BK app while you’re at a McDonald's. What’s been around longer…Burger King? Or McDonalds?



McDonalds founded in 1940

Burger King founded in 1953



3. Jen and Tim’s 12 Days of Christmas kicks off today at 9:15. Details online at christmas102.com. In the song, “The 12 Days of Christmas”: On the ninth day of Christmas my true love sent to me…this



Nine Ladies Dancing



4. Your host of the 2019 Oscars will be KEVIN HART! Who hosted the 2018 Oscars earlier this year?



Jimmy Kimmel



5. Following Romaine lettuce, Beef is now being recalled in the southwest! Perfect time for name that beef dish! This dish features steak rolled up in puff pastry and is very popular with Gordon Ramsey.



Beef Wellington