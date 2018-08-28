Trump Toohey: Who Has Hosted SNL The Most Behind Alec Baldwin?

1. A STARBUCKS PSL CAN BE YOURS TODAY AS THEY ARE OFFICIALLY RELEASED FOR ALL TO ENJOY. WHAT IS A PSL?



PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE



2. OH BABY IT IS GONNA BE A HOT ONE TODAY WITH HIGHS IN THE 90S. NAME THIS KATY PERRY “HOT” SONG.



HOT & COLD



3. The last Blockbuster store in the US is coming out with its own beer: ‘The Last Blockbuster’ will be a black ale with nuances of red licorice. Unfortunately you might need to travel to the west coast, Oregon specifically, to try the beer. Speaking of beer, which of these breweries is NOT from Cleveland? Platform Beer Company, Honeysuckle Brewery or Market Garden Brewery?



(Honeysuckle Brewery)



4. SNL took to social media asking everyone who they wanted to see this upcoming season as the host of the program. Rumors are swirling that Robin Wright, John Goodman, Kristen Bell and Jim Carrey might be up for the beloved position. Alec Baldwin has hosted SNL more times than anyone else, with 17 episodes. Who sits in second place? John Goodman? Steve Martin? Or Tom Hanks?



Steve Martin – 15

John Goodman – 13

Tom Hanks – 9



5. WEIRD AL HAS BEEN GIVEN HIS OWN STAR ON THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME. HE’S BEEN NOMINATED 15 TIMES FOR A GRAMMY, AND HAS 4 GRAMMY WINS TO HIS NAME. HE ALSO WROTE THIS CHILDREN’S BOOK BACK IN 2011, AND IT’S SEQUEL IN 2013. CAN YOU NAME EITHER BOOK?

WHEN I GROW UP

MY NEW TEACHER AND ME