Trump Toohey: Who Does Kelsey Grammar Play On The Shows "Cheers" and "Fraiser"?

1. If you’re looking to save on items for babies and infants, Walmart is hosting a huge sale this weekend in stores and online through Feb. 28. Cribs, clothes, car seats, pacifiers — all the baby essentials — will be on sale. Wal-Mart is known to ____ the prices. Roll Back? Ramp Up? Smack Dem?

Roll Back



2. Happy Birthday to Kelsey Grammar. He’s well known as this character on the show “Cheers”, and the show “Frasier”.



FRASIER CRANE (first name will do)



3. According to mathematicians, Roma stands to win Best Picture this Sunday at the Oscars. Roma is a semi-autobioigraphical take on the director/producer/co-editor of the film’s life that takes place in WHICH Mexican city?



Mexico City (would also accept Colonia Roma, the suburb)



4. Empire actor Jussie Smollett [[ SMUH- let ]] is expected to appear in a Chicago courtroom after being charged with filing a false police report over claims he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack. He plays which character on the show “Empire”?



Jamal Lyon



5. Some secret rumors are flying that Whoopi Goldberg might be hosting the Oscars, although Whoopi claims she is sick! Whoopi Goldberg has hosted the Oscars four times…can you name one of those years?



1994, 1996, 1999 and 2002