Trump Toohey: Who Did Henry Winkler Play in Happy Days?

1. Sad news as DAN DEE employees have reported that the longtime Midwest company plans to close its doors in Cleveland as early as Saturday. Can you name any snack item that DAN Dee makes?



Chips, Pretzels, Corn Twistees, Cheese Popcorn, Tortilla Chips



2. Henry Winkler isn’t embarrassed but is PROUD by the fact that the phrase ‘jumping the shark’ originated by his character in Happy Days. “At the time, I had great legs and the show went on to be #1 for four or five years, so I don’t care!” Winkler said. Henry Winkler played WHICH character in the television show Happy Days?

(Fonzie)



3. Michael Jackson's Thriller is no longer the biggest-selling album in US history. It’s been overtaken by The Eagles’ Great Hits 1971-1975 album which. Thriller remains in second place, at 33x Platinum. Which Eagles song am I? ‘we are all just prisoners here, of our own device’.

(Hotel California)



4. During the VMAs, Madonna got criticized for giving a tribute about Aretha Franklin which was a bit more about Madonna then Aretha. This isn’t the first time Madonna’s done a tribute. In 2016, she gave a tribute for which artist at the Billboard Music Awards? Was it David Bowie? Prince? Or Michael Jackson?



(Prince)

5. On your mark, get set, GO! The messiest game show on TV is now the messiest game show on the road. Double Dare Live is coming to Playhouse Square on November 11. The obstacle course consisted ofthis many obstacles that needed to be completed in 60 seconds. 6? 7? Or 8?

8