Trump Toohey: Who Came First, Whitesnake or Night Ranger?

1. The latest episode of The Bachelor aired last night. Which city did the episode take place?



Cleveland

2. Hmmm, maybe this is a future Tasty Tuesday? Sprite is combining its classic lemon-lime taste combined with a hint of ginger for a limited edition ginger edition, so maybe it’ll be similar to ginger ale. Is Sprite a Pepsi, or Coca Cola product?

Coca Cola

3. It’s Girl Scout cookie season and Build-a-Bear is getting in on the fun. They’re offering a new Coconut Caramel Cookie Bear that is chocolate and caramel colored, and can even be scented to smell like those famous Samoas. What’s the name of the brand new Lemon flavored cookie released this year?

Lemon Ups

4. Sammy Hagar, Whitesnake and Night Ranger are coming to Blossom this year. Who came first, Whitesnake or Night Ranger?

Whitesnake (tip) – 1978

Night Patrol – 1982

5. Napoleon Dynamite will celebrate a 15th Anniversary event in Akron this spring. Can you name one of two of Napoleon’s best friends at school?

Pedro, Deb​