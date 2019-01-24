Trump Toohey: Who Came In 2nd Place Behind Carrie Underwood In Season 4 of American Idol?

1. For one hour on January 29, McDonald's will let you add free bacon to any menu item. Name any item on McDonalds menu.





2. Last night celebrities faced off in disguise once again on “The Masked Singer”. This time, we saw more performances by the Rabbit, Alien, Raven, Poodle and Bee. SPOILER ALERT - The Poodle was revealed as… Margaret Cho! Which one of these masked contestants are also no longer on the show? Hippo? Lion? On Monster?



HIPPO – Antonio Brown



3. Carrie Underwood gave birth to her second son! Congrats! Speaking of seconds, who came in second place behind Carrie Underwood in the fourth season of American Idol?

Bo Bice

4. Hulu will be raising its Hulu + Live TV prices but lowering its monthly basic service. With the NETFLIX increase, how much will the standard Netflix subscription cost?

12.99

5. Something will be missing on store shelves this Valentine's Day season -- Sweethearts candy. The Spangler Candy Co., which bought the Sweethearts brand last year, didn't say why, but said the candies will be back for Valentine's Day in 2020. Which one of these is NOT a Sweetheart Candy saying? YUM YUM? PURR FECT? SMOOCHIE SMOOCHIE?



SMOOCHIE SMOOCHIE