Trump Toohey: Who Is The Biggest Male Country Artist? Most Popular Beverage?

1. In case you missed it, I’ll be pouring drafts as guest bartender to raise money for Velosano TOMORROW at the Great Scott Tavern! Details are up at the Jen and Tim page on the website. Speaking of beer, it’s the third most popular liquid drink the world, with tea coming in 2nd place. What’s the most popular liquid drink in the world?



(Water)



2. Congratulations goes out to Jeff Goldblum who was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! His rapsheet includes The Grand Budapest Hotel and a recurring role on Law and Order: Criminal Intent. However, his most famous role has to be of the tenacious Dr. Ian Malcolm, a loveable mathematician and chaos theorist in THIS 1993 dinosaur-heavy adventure movie.



(Jurassic Park)



3. Christina Aguilera dropped a new album today, it’s called Liberation! It’s her first album since 2012, and the tracks feature the vocals of Demi Lovato and Kayne West’s production skills. Now, does Christina Aguilera have more or less than three Grammies?



(MORE- she has five)



4. TOMORROW NIGHT, SHANIA TWAIN’S TOUR SWINGS INTO TOWN AT THE Q. WE HAVE TICKETS COMING UP AT 8:20 WITH THE 2 QUESTION QUIZ. SHANIA TWAIN IS THE BEST SELLING FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY. WHO IS THE BEST SELLING MALE ARTIST IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY?



GARTH BROOKS



5. Fans of American Horror Story will be happy to hear that the upcoming eighth season will in fact be the Murder House-Coven crossover! Murder House and Coven were the themes of the first and third season of the show, and perhaps the series most popular seasons as well. But there was a second season which involved aliens and a psychiatric ward…what was the name of that second season?



(Asylum)