1. Kelly Clarkson’s talk show has been confirmed. It starts September 9th, and will be on weekdays at 2pm. What was the name of Kelly’s debut single in which she debuted when she won American Idol back in 2002? A Moment Like This? Breakaway? Or Because of You?



A Moment Like This

2. Today is National Brothers Day! Can you give me the first names of the three brothers that make up The Jonas Brothers?

Kevin

Nick

Joe

3. A VIP Teachers Table at Big Bang on the east bank of the flats is up for grabs if you can Trump Toohey today. Speaking of Big Bang, the Big Bang Theory ended on May 16th, after how many seasons? 10? 11? Or 12?

12

4. In order to combat review bombings, Rotten Tomatoes is only approving the scores of reviewers who have a movie ticket for the movie they wish to review. Time to play a round of Tell That Tomato! This tomato species is at least four inches or more in a dimeter, shaped like kidney and used primarily for sandwiches and hamburgers.

Beefsteak Tomato

5. Out on Netflix today: Riverdale Season 3. What’s the name of Archie’s English teacher who is a main character in the comics and a minor character in the show?

Miss Grundy​