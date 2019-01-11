Trump Toohey: Who Is Al Pachino's Character On The Godfather?

1. Tri-C has a new mascot and logo: The Triceratops! Get it? Let’s play a round of MEET THE MASCOT! Cleveland State University’s mascot is a…



VIKING



2. Tim Tebow is engaged! The former college football standout, and short term NFL player is engaged to Miss Universe 2017, Demi Leigh Del Peters. In 2007 Tin won this award, given to college football’s greatest player of that particular season. Our own Baker Mayfield also won this award.



The Heisman Trophy



3. One movie opening this weekend is The Upside, starring Bryan Cranston, Nicole Kidman and Kevin Hart. Oldest to youngest: Nicole Kidman Bryan Cranston Kevin Hart



Bryan – 62

Nicole Kidman – 51

Kevin Hart - 39



4. Now that Kevin Hart has confirmed he will now host the Oscars, reports are saying there may not be one. Who hosted the last two Academy Awards?



Jimmy Kimmel



5. Al Pacino is closing a deal to star in an upcoming Amazon show called “The Hunt”. If he does it, this will be his first regular television role ever. What is the name of Al Pacino’s character in The Godfather?



Michael Corleone