Trump Toohey: Which Year Did NBC Buy Out Conan O'Brien's Contract?

1. "Victory Fridges" will be placed at several Cleveland-area bars and at FirstEnergy Stadium. The moment the Browns secure a win, each fridge will simultaneously unlock so fans can "enjoy the sweet taste of victory." Each fridges will be loaded with 200 bottles of this type of beverage.



BEER



2. New music alert, DJ Calvin Harris and Sam Smith will collide on a new track coming out THIS FRIDAY! The song is called ‘Promises’, and Calvin Harris promises it’ll be good. Which singer did NOTdo a song with Calvin Harris? Rihanna, Selena Gomez or Ellie Goulding?



(Selena Gomez)



3. A rather shocking decision happened for TBS’ Conan with Conan O’Brien: they will be eliminating the musical performances and will be cutting down to a half-hour format. In which year did NBC buy out Conan from his contract, thus ending his brief lead on ‘The Tonight Show’? 2008? 2010? Or 2012?



(2010)



4. New Kids on the Blockis celebrating the 30th anniversary of their hit album, “Hangin’ Tough,” (yes, it's been 30 whole years) with a special concert in New York City. The band will play the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem on October 7th. The song “Hangin’ Tough” was not the first release from the album way back in 1988. So which song was it? Hint: It wasn’t You Got It (The Right Stuff)



Please Don’t Go Girl



5. More kids are heading back to school, and we’re celebrating with our back-to-school pictures up on Star102cleveland.com and our special Teachers Week on Trump Toohey next week. Now which one of these high school movies made the most in the box office? Napoleon Dynamite, The Breakfast Club or Ferris Bueller’s Day Off?



(Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – 70 million // Breakfast Club – 45 million // Napoleon Dynamite, 44 million)