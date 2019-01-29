Trump Toohey: Which Toy Story Movie Did Bo Peep NOT Appear In?

1. We have a birthday girl today. Happy Birthday to Oprah Winfrey! What is the name of her production company? Here’s a hint. It’s her first name, backwards.



HARPO



2. Alanis Morissette is the latest musician to have her music turned into a show. “Jagged Little Pill,” a musical based on the songs and themes from her 1995 GRAMMY-award winning album, is expected to open on Broadway in the fall. Which one of these Alanis songs was not on Jagged Little Pill? Hand in my Pocket? Ironic? Or Thank U?



Thank U



3. Disney released a new teaser for Toy Story 4 on Monday. In addition to starring Woody and Buzz, it showcased Bo Peep, who just so happened to be rocking a new look. Which Toy Story movie did Bo Peep not appear? Toy Story 1? 2? 3?



Toy Story 3



4. Shanghai Disney Resort has announced a Zootopia themed land, the first of its kind! Can you name the optimistic rabbit who is the leading character in the animated film?



Officer Judy Hopps



5. Leigh Whannell, one of the co-creators of Saw and Insidious, has signed on to direct an Invisible Man film. The Invisible Man is a book written by WHICH author? H.G Wells, Ray Bradbury or Kurt Vonnegut?



H.G. Wells