Trump Toohey: Which Team Did The Browns Beat Which Cracked Open The Bud Light Victory Fridges?

1. Taco Bell is once again offering us free food during the NBA finals with their “Steal A Game, Steal A Taco” promo. And these aren’t just any regular tacos, they’re the self-dubbed “G.O.A.T. - Greatest Of All Tacos.” Which is a ____ Locos Taco? Doritos? Fritos? Or Cheesy Poof?



Doritos

2. CBS’ Late Show with Stephen Colbert took the No. 1 ranking in the late night category for the 2018-2019 season. Which late night show had been previously number one from 2015 to 2018? NBC’s Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live or CBS’ Late Late Show with James Corden?

NBC’s Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

3. Keanu Reeves is going to be a new toy in Toy Story 4 when it comes out this summer named Duke Caboom. Keanu Reeves highest grossing movie at the box office as an actor: Was it a movie from The Matrix Franchise? John Wick Franchise? Or the movie Speed?

The Matrix Reloaded: over $291 million

4. New movies out today include the live action adaptation of Aladdin. What is the name of Aladdin’s pet monkey?

Abu

5. One of the Bud Light Victory Fridges is now on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. Oh I remember when that was such a big deal to win a game because we were so bad! Which team did they Browns beat, to open those Bud Light fridges on September 20th of last year?

New York Jets