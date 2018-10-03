Trump Toohey: Which team booted the Tribe from the playoffs last season?

1. General Mills Inc., the parent company of Trix, announced Monday it’s bringing back the beloved cereal shape of the 90s and early 2000s. Can you finish this iconic Trix tag line? “Sill Rabbit…Trix are for ____”



KIDS



2. Hollywood agent Michael Ovitz’s new memoir details a meeting where Michael Jackson pitched himself as the next James Bond. That didn’t happen, but Michael Jackson did have a leading role along Diana Ross and Ted Ross in this 1978 cult classic.



The Wiz



3. We have a start time for the Indians - Game 1 of the American League Division Series is this Friday at 2:05 pm in Houston - Game 2 is Saturday at 4:37 p.m. Which team booted the Tribe from the playoffs last season? New York Yankees? Houston Astros? Or the Boston Red Sox?



New York Yankees



4. The lovable family-friendly videogame ‘Dance Dance Revolution’ is becoming a movie where dancing will save the world. Which one of these is NOT a real video game? ‘Just Dance’, ‘Shut Up and Dance’ or ‘Dancing With The Stars: The video game?

Shut Up and Dance

5. We have a birthday girl today! Happy Birthday to Gwen Stefani! She’s been nominated 19 times for a Grammy, with 3 wins. Her first, won in 2002, was for THIS song with E-V-E. It won for Best Rap/Collaboration.

Let Me Blow Ya Mind