Trump Toohey: Which Spooky Villain Is The Antagonist In The "Halloween" Movie Franchise?

1. Halloween is 13 days away, but Dunkin’ Doughnuts wants you to get into costume now for a new contest. You dress up in a costume inspired by the chain’s “donuts, coffee, lattes, and more” and share a photo of yourself wearing it on Instagram with the hashtag #DunkinDressUpContest. Grand Prize winners will get $1,000. Oops, I shouldn’t have said Dunkin Doughnuts, because starting in January, they’ll be changing their name to this.



Dunkin’



2. The man who voiced and played both Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch since the show premiered in 1969 is retiring. Let’s play a round of name that Sesame Street Muppet! This muppet, is a blue monster described as "self-confident, furry, cute, capable, and intelligent. He also has a semi-secret superhero identity. And no it’s not Cookie Monster.



GROVER



3. It looks like Universal’s upcoming “Halloween” reboot starring Jamie Lee Curtis is set to rule the box office this weekend. The Halloween franchise primarily focuses on this character. Michael Myers? Jason Voorhees? Freddy Krueger?



Michael Myers



4. Facebook is teaming up with MTV to do a “reimagined” version of The Real World. The show will be on Facebook’s new streaming service, Facebook Watch. Back when The Real World’s debuted in 1992, which city did the housemates live in?



New York



5. Netflix announced that Orange Is The New Black will end next year with its seventh season. Which one of these three shows lasted seven seasons as well? Lost, House of Cards or True Blood?



TRUE BLOOD - 7 // (Lost - 6 seasons, House of Cards - currently 5 seasons