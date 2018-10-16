Trump Toohey: Which Retailer Dethroned Sears In 1989 As The Biggest Retailer?

1. So,''The Conners,'' airs tonight. Ya know, the spinoff of the show “Roseanne” without this actress.



Roseanne Barr



2. Romance author Nicholas Sparks’ new novel, “Every Breath” comes out today. His novel, ‘The Notebook’, became a 2004 drama starring Ryan Gosling and which actress who played the role of Gosling's interest, Allie Hamilton?



Rachel McAdams



3. Production is slated for 2019 regarding a true biopic for Amy Winehouse. The British soul singer passed away in 2011. In 2008, she won both Record of the Year and Song of the Year for WHICH song?



Rehab



4. It’s almost time for the World Series, which means it’s almost time for “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” at Taco Bell. This is the promotion where everyone in America wins a free taco when the first athlete successfully steals a base during the World Series. Can you name any of the 4 teams that remain in the Major League Playoffs this year?



Boston Red Sox

Houston Astros

Milwaukee Brewers

Los Angeles Dodgers



5. Sad day yesterday as Sears filed for Bankruptcy yesterday. Around here, it will affect the Sears store on Youngstown Road in Niles. It also includes a Kmart locations on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights. Sears was the largest retailer in the United States until October 1989, when thisretailer surpassed it.



WAL-MART