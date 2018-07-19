Trump Toohey: Which Popular Chip Is Square and Wavy?

1. YUM! FREE. FRENCH. FRIES! IF YOU DOWNLOAD THE MCDONALDS APP, AND MAKE A PURCHASE OF AT LEAST A DOLLAR, YOU’LL GET A MEDIUM FRY FOR FREE EVERY FRIDAY FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR. NAME ANY MCDONALDS SANDWICH.



(Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Fish Filet)



2. Lay’s chips announced eight new ‘taste of America’ line of chips with flavors ranging from fried pickles with ranch (MMM) to crab spice. Let’s play a round of “Name That Chip”: These popular mainstream chips come in a square, they’re wavy and they’re named after that giant light in the sky.

(Sun Chips)

3. ARE YOU HOPING FOR AN “ACE VENTURA” REBOOT? IT’S NOT GONNA HAPPEN. JIM CARREY SAYS NO WAY, NO HOW, NOT NOW. IN THE MOVIE ACE VENTURA PET DETECTIVE, THIS “FRIENDS” ACTRESS PLAYED THE ROLE OF MELISSA ROBINSON, WHO WAS ACE’S LOVE INTEREST IN THE MOVIE.

COURTENEY COX

4. After some complaints, tour buses will no longer be swinging by the Full House house in San Francisco! Commercial vehicles will no longer be allowed on Broderick Street, where the Full House house is. In Full House’s early beginnings, how many people lived in the house?

(6: Danny, Jesse, Joey, DJ, Stephanie, Michelle)

5. Fans of The Crown, were intrigued to find a photo teaser of Helena Bonham Carter, who will be playing a royal for the much anticipated third season. This isn’t her first time playing a royal…she was nominated for an Oscar for playing Queen Elizabeth in THIS 2010 historical drama alongside Colin Firth and Geoffrey Rush.

(The King’s Speech)