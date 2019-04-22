Trump Toohey: Which Part of Cleveland Hosts The Dyngus Day Festival?

1. Fans of “Game of Thrones” who don’t want to miss out on the new DroGo Big ’Rita at TGI-Fridays. It’s basically a giant strawberry margarita that’s so large, it won’t fit in one glass, so it’s served with the shaker. The DroGo name is presumably a nod to Jason Momoa’scharacter from GOT that airs on this network. HBO? Showtime? Or ABC?



HBO



2. It’s Dyngus Day! All of the details on the Jen and Tim show page at star102cleveland.com. Cleveland Dyngus Day, with DJ Kishka, the corning of Miss Dyngus and so much more happens in which section of the Cleveland area? Gordon Square? Beachwood? Or Grafton?



Gordon Square



3. Michelle Branch is married! She is now married to Patrick Carney of the Black Keys. Michelle Branch has a Grammy win. Not for a solo song, but for her collaboration with Santana for this 2002 song.



The Game of Love



4. Netflix is testing a ‘shuffle’ option which will pick a show for you when you don’t know what to watch! What was the ONLY color available was the first generation of Ipod Shuffles?



White



5. Adele and her husband of seven years have separated. What Adele song starts with the first lyric, “I let it fall, my heart?”



Set Fire To The Rain