Trump Toohey: Which Movie Featured Bob Seger's "Shakedown"

1. Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is committing an additional $45 million towards the transformation of the Q Arena, which is currently under a 2 year construction project. Besides the Cavs, can you name a sports team that plays at the Q Arena?



(Cleveland Monsters, Cleveland Gladiators)



2. JESSICA SIMPSON IS A MAMA, AGAIN. SHE ANNOUNCED THAT SHE IS EXPECTING HER THIRD CHILD, A BABY GIRL. HER FIRST TWO CHILDREN: BOY/BOY? GIRL/GIRL? OR ONE OF EACH?



ONE OF EACH

DAUGHTER - MAXWELL

SON - ACE



3. THE CRASH TEST DUMMIES ARE HITTING THE ROAD. RANDOM, RIGHT? IT’S ALL IN CELEBRATION OF THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF THEIR BIGGEST HIT. WHAT WAS THE NAME OF THAT SONG?



MMM MMM MMM MMM



4. AAARRRRGGGGHHHH. AHOY MATIE! HAPPY INTERNATIONAL TALK LIKE A PIRATE DAY! CAN YOU NAME THE 2011 MOVIE, STARRING THE GREATEST ACTOR OF ALL TIME TOM HANKS, BASED ON THE TRUE STORY OF THE FIRST AMERICAN CARGO SHIP TO BE HIJACKED BY PIRATES IN 200 YEARS.



CAPTAIN PHILLIPS



5. Bob Seger announced his final tour, and he’s coming to Cleveland on December 6th. Tickets go on sale NEXT Friday. Bob Seger’s song “Shakedown” was nominated for an Oscar for best original song for what Eddie Murphy movie?



(Beverly Hills Cop II)