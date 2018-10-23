Trump Toohey: Which Movie Did Nicole Kidman Win An Leading Role Oscar For?

1. LeBron James’s Springhill Entertainment is currently in talks with Vertigo Entertainment about a reboot of Friday the 13th. Who is the main character from the Friday the 13th series? Freddy Krueger? Jason Voorhees? Michael Myers?



Jason Voorhees



2. Because the first results weren’t horrific enough, let’s do it again! Titanic 2 is set to make its maiden voyage in 2022. The ship will follow the same route the original ship took before it sank on April 12, 1912. Titanicbecame the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide in 1998, and remained so for twelve years, until THIS movie, also written and directed by Cameron, surpassed it in 2010.



Avatar



3. Netflix announced that Guillermo Del Toro will direct an animated feature film “Pinocchio”. Guillermo Del Toro has directed many award winning films. Earlier this year he won the Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director for WHAT film?



The Shape of Water



4. Amy Schumer is pregnant! She broke the news that she’s expecting her first child with her husband, Chris Fischer. What does Chris do for a living? He’s a chef? Actor? Director?



He’s a published author, but his profession is CHEF



5. Nicole Kidman explained that she almost backed out of ‘Destroyer’, an upcoming movie in which she plays a role she’s quote ‘never played before’. Nicole Kidman was nominated for Best Performance by An Actress In A Leading Role three times and won once. Which movie did she win for? Moulin Rouge, The Hours or Rabbit Hole?



The Hours