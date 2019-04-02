Trump Toohey: Which Month Will We Host The 2019 MLB All Stars Game?

Major Meijer news, the three locations in Avon, Mentor and Stow will be opening on May 14th! All you need to do is name a supermarket chain?

American Idol managed to get to a top 20…next week the top 20 will sing duets and then will be cut down to what number? 16, 14, or 12

14

The Cleveland Indians won against the White Sox, 5-3 in the Home Opener. This season, Cleveland will host the 2019 MLB All Star Game which will be in what summer month?

July

Cedar Point is offering a ‘Wild Card’ deal: UNLIMITED visits from May 11th to June 30th for 59.99! Time to play a round of Recognize That Rollercoaster! This coaster has 3 ‘inversions’ and was built in 1976. You walk right underneath this coaster that’s close to the Power Tower…

CORKSCREW

Tip: Sherwood

Heathers turned THIRTY YEARD OLD THIS WEEK! This iconic film follows the Heathers and takes place in Westerburg High School in the fictional town of ______, Ohio

Sherwood