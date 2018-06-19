Trump Toohey: Which Male Solo Artist Holds The Most Weeks At No. 1?

The MTV Movie and TV Awards happened last night, and Black Panther and Stranger Things dominated the awards. But there’s definitely a more popular MTV award show, this year happening August 20th. It’s also known as the VMAs. What is the name of this award program?

(MTV Video Music Awards)

Another couple from the Bachelor series have become engaged! Ashley and Jared from Bachelor in Paradise have tied the knot. Awh so cute. Now, the Bachelorette has had thirteen seasons and six of the couples have remained together. The Bachelor has been airing for 22 seasons, how many of the final couples from the Bachelor have remained together? 1, 3, 5, 7 or 9?

(1 Bachelor, “Sean Lowe” and graphic designer Catherine Guidici)

Can’t wait to see some classic movies at Playhouse Square this August! In case you missed it, the 2018 Lineup of Cinema At The Square was announced. Now one movie totally stuck out for me, it’s The Shawshank Redemption! It was filmed in Ohio in the summer of 1993 at THIS location?

(Ohio State Reformatory)

Canadian Degrassi-rapper Drake logged a 38th week at No. 1, surpassing Michael Jackson who has a total of 37 weeks at the summit. However, both Drake and Michael come No. 2 and No. 3 when it comes to solo males on the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Which solo male artist has the most weeks at No. 1? Here’s a hint…he has plenty of ‘confessions’.

(Usher)

Sad news yesterday, Heather Locklear was hospitalized last night and is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation. She’s best known for her role as Amanda Woodward on WHICH soap opera which ran through the 90s?

(Melrose Place)