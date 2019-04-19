Trump Toohey: Which Had A Longer Run: The Jeffersons or All In The Family?

1. The Soldiers and Sailors Monument has tunnels that run underneath, and coming up NEXT Saturday they’ll be open for public tours. The Soldiers and Sailors Monument is located in which part of downtown Cleveland? East Bank of the Flats? Public Square? In Right Field at Progressive Field?



Public Square



2. Minutes ago, Chrissy Metz joined the show to talk about her new movie “Breakthrough”. She’s probably best known as playing this character on the show “This Is Us”.



Kate Pearson



3. The new trailer for the remake of Child’s Play is out, it features the voice of Mark Hamill for Chucky. Excluding the new reboot, how many movies are in the Child’s Play aka Chucky movie franchise? 5, 7 or 9



7

4. Jason Momoa has shaved off his beard to say goodbye to his Game of Thrones character. He shaved it off while raising awareness about recycling. Jason Momoa is married to who?



Lisa Bonet

5. Jimmy Kimmel is teaming up to create a special live sitcom special. A plethora of stars will recreate episodes of The Jeffersons and All In The Family next month. Which show had a longer run?



The Jeffersons - 11 seasons over 10 years

All in the family 9 seasons over 8 years ​