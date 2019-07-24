Trump Toohey: Which Greek god was the god of Archery?

1. Lamar Odom doesn’t want any bad blood between him and the Kardashians. He’s says he’s turned over a new leaf and started working with a motivational company as a sense of therapy. Lamar Odom was married to which Kardashian sister?



Khloe

2. GNC, the vitamin and supplement store, is closing up to 900 of their locations. GNC stands for General _______ Centers.

Nutrition

3. The MTV Music Video Award Nominations came out last night. Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift lead with 10 nominations each. What sultry latin pop track won the Music Video of the Year award at the 2018 VMAS?

Havana

4. Taylor Swift dropped her new cinematic song “The Archer” last night. Which Greek god was the god of Archery? Apollo, Poseidon or Hermes?





Apollo​

5. While the buzz is getting louder about "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” so is the gossip...about Leonardo DiCaprio. According to an on-set source, he had a "no eye contact" policy with some of the crew members. Leonardo has been nominated for 6 Academy Awards, and won once. His win was for “Best Actor” for this film.

The Revenant