Trump Toohey: Which Female Lead Played The Love Interest In Twilight?

This week, the battle for the Number One album in the country is going down between Eminem and Sir Paul McCartney! McCartney’s solo thirteen album dropped last Friday. Paul McCartney was part of THIS legendary band from Liverpool

(The Beatles)

Can you believe this…”Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana turned twenty-seven years old yesterday! Funny enough, Kurt Cobain thought Teen Spirit was a revolutionary slogan. Cobain didn’t realize Teen Spirit was THIS product until months after the song was released

(Deodorant)

Olivia Newton-John revealed she has spinal cancer. It’s her third cancer diagnosis. In which Olivia Newton-John song does she sing ‘Let me hear your body talk’ in the refrain?

(Physical)

Does Robert Pattinson want to film another Twilight Movie? "I’ve literally talked to my agent about it," Pattinson said. “The amount of time I spend moisturizing — I am ready to play 17 at a moment’s notice.” He’s probably joking, but if he wanted to film another Twilight movie, he’d need THIS female actress who played his romance interest.

(Kristen Stewart)

The 15th season of So You Think You Can Dance found it’s winner…SPOILER: it was Hannahlei Cabanilla. Only ONE judge has been considered a main judge for ALL fifteen seasons of So You Think You Can Dance. What is the name of that judge?

(Nigel Lythgoe (LYTH-GOE))