Trump Toohey: Which of the EGOT did Ellen DeGeneres NOT Host?

1. Madonna is a birthday girl today! Name any Madonna song.



2. Steve Perry joined the show just minutes ago, and announced that he has brand new music. The entire interview can be found on the Jen and Tim show page at star102cleveland.com. Steve Perry’s first solo album in 1984 contained this song which was his biggest solo hit. Was it “Oh Timmay”? “Oh Jenny”? or “Oh Sherrie”?

(Clearly "Oh Sherrie")

3. One Direction fans are anxiously awaiting the possibility they may one day reunite, and Simon Cowell, for one, believes it will happen. “I just think the legacy is too big not to go back to at one point.” Can you give me the first names of the 4 remaining members of One Direction?

Niall, Liam, Harry, Louis

4. Rollercoaster lovers, did you hear this? The World's fastest, tallest and longest dive coaster is coming in 2019. It’s called the Yukon Striker, and it’ll be at Canada’s Wonderland. At our very own Cedar Point, what’s the fastest roller coaster in the park?

(Top Thrill Dragster)

5. Ellen DeGeneres is teaming up with Wal-Mart for a new denim line called EV1. There will be nearly 60 items in the collection, all priced for $30 or less. Ellen DeGeneres has NOT hosted Which of these four award shows? The Grammys, The Oscars, The Tonys, The Emmys?

(She did not host the Tony Awards (DeGeneres has hosted the Academy Awards, Grammy Awards, and the Primetime Emmys))