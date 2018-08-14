Trump Toohey: Which Disney Animated Film Came Out In 1997?

1. Is Steve Perry finally returning to music? Well, that’s the speculation after some cryptic posts have made their way online. Steve Perry is the former lead singer of this band from 1977-1998, according to their website.



Journey



2. Royal drama! Apparently The Palace is considering a quote aggressive strategy to deal with Megan Markle’s father and sister who continue to do paid interviews despite Megan’s objections. Megan is married to which member of the Royal Family?



(Prince Harry)



3. We’re looking for television shows to binge, well the first pictures were released for the reboot of Sabrina The Teenage Witch… it’s called ‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ and it’s coming October 26th on Netflix. Melissa Joan Hart played Sabrina in the television show which aired from 1996-2003. But she was also the star of a sitcom between 2010 and 2015. Was it ‘Melissa and Jason’, ‘Melissa and Jordan’ or ‘Melissa and Joey’?



(Melissa and Joey)

4. We have a birthday girl today. Happy Birthday to Mila Kunis! Which character did she play on “That 70’s Show”?



Jackie Burkhart



5. Disney revealed what Mulan will look like in the upcoming Live Action Film version of Mulan slated in 2020. The original Mulan was Disney’s 36th animated film, coming out in 1998. Which Disney animated film was came out the year before, in 1997? Hercules, The Hunchback of Notre Dame or Tarzan?



(Hercules – 1997 // Hunchback was ’96 and Tarzan was ’99)