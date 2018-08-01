Trump Toohey: Which Culture Club Song Was Nominated For A Grammy?

1. ACCORDING TO VARIOUS REPORTS, TRISTAN THOMPSON PUNCHED GOLDEN STATE WARRIOR, DRAYMOND GREEN, AT AN L.A. NIGHTCLUB. I BELIEVE I’LL BE PURCHASING A TRISTAN THOMPSON JERSEY AFTER THE SHOW…WHO IS A LARGER HUMAN? AS IN, TALLER AND WEIGHS MORE? TRISTAN? OR DRAYMOND?



TRISTAN



2. So get this…Panera Bread will be testing out DOUBLE BREAD BOWLS! Now you can have two soups, or even mac-and-cheese, surrounded by a large amount of bread. Panera Bread is known for this combo meal where you combine two of anything



(You Pick Two)



3. Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman’s new joint show ‘Making It’ premiered last night on NBC to great reviews. The show is a reality competition involving makers and crafters. Together, Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman were on which popular comedy that aired from 2009 to 2015



(Parks and Recreation)



4. CULTURE CLUB FANS ARE GONNA LOVE THIS. THEY HAVE A NEW ALBUM COMING OUT IN OCTOBER WITH THE ORIGINAL MEMBERS, AND THEY DROPPED A NEW SONG YESTERDAY ENTITLED “LET SOMEBODY LOVE YOU”. THEY’VE BEEN NOMINATED FOR TWO GRAMMYS. THEY WON FOR BEST NEW ARTIST IN 1984, AND DID NOT WIN FOR THIS SONG FOR “BEST POP PERFORMANCE BY A DUO OR GROUP”. HINT: IT WASN’T KARMA CHAMELEON.



DO YOU REALLY WANNA HURT ME



5. Jennifer Lopez was announced as the 2018 recipient of the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard, which recognizes accomplishments in music and film. She’ll receive the award at the VMAs on August 20th. Which of these yesterday’s favorites has NOT received the vanguard? Beastie Boys, Cyndi Lauper or Janet Jackson?



(Cyndi Lauper ) Beastie Boys in 1998, Janet in 1990