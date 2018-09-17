Trump Toohey: Which Country Is Justin Bieber From?

1. HEY, YOUR CLEVELAND BROWNS LOST YESTERDAY. WEIRD, RIGHT? 21-18 TO THE NEW ORLEANS SAINTS. THEY REALLY SHOULD’VE WON, BUT MISSED TWO EXTRA POINTS AND TWO OF THESE 3 POINT KICKS.



FIELD GOALS

2. Multiple reports are coming in that Justin Bieber is applying for US citizenship ahead of his marriage to Hailey Baldwin. Bieber is originally from which country?



(Canada)



3. KELLY CLARKSON IS COMING TO TOWN! THE BIG ANNOUNCEMENT WAS MADE ON FRIDAY, AND WE WILL HAVE YOUR SHOT AT TICKETS AT 8:20 AS SHE’S COMING T OTHE Q ON MARCH 21ST. CAN YOU NAME THE MOVIE WHERE STEVE CARRELL YELLED OUT “KELLY CLARKSON!” WHILE GETTING HIS CHEST WAXED?



40 YEAR OLD VIRGIN



4. Sound the reboot alarm! Designing Women is coming back! If you remember this classic show, it followed the lives of interior designers in Atlanta. Only one main cast member starred in all the episodes of the show. Hint: she had an appearance in a recurring role on Desperate Housewives



(Dixie Carter)



5. The EMMYs are tonight, 8pm on Channel 3. Which TV show has the most Emmy wins of the three? Frasier? The Simpsons? Or Seinfeld?



Frasier – 37 wins

The Simpsons – 32 wins

Seinfeld – 10 wins