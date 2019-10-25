Trump Toohey: Which Came First: The Gund or The Rock Hall?

1. Nominees for the 2019 American Music Awards were just announced, and one of the artists in the “Best New Music” category is Lil Nas X…due to his epic song, that most of us have heard 1,000 times, “Old Town ____”





Road



2. Salt and Pepa will be doing the half-time show at the Cavs opening game. Let’s play a round of Say That Spice! This spice comes from peppers and you might see it used to prepare stews or garnish a deviled egg. Can you say that spice?





Paprika



3. Free Candy Alert! Go to OneMillionSnickers.com to sign up for a gift card good for one bag of Snickers Fun Size bars worth $3.90, available through Oct. 31 or while supplies last. A Snickers candy bar is enrobed with milk chocolate. The interior consists of three major components. Can you name two of them?





Nougat

Peanuts

Caramel



4. Lots of things happening this weekend from the Best of Cleveland Party at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, to the Cavs Home Opener at the now Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Which was built first? The Rock Hall or the, then, Gund Arena?





Gund Arena – October 1994



Rock Hall – September -1995





5. Harry Styles will host and perform on SNL, November 16th. What was the name of Harry Styles’ debut album?



Harry Styles