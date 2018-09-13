Trump Toohey: Which American Girl Doll Lived During World War II And Had Glasses?

Today is National Peanut Day! The biggest celebrity peanut is the mascot of Planters who wears a top hat and a monocle. What’s his name?

(Mr. Peanut)

The Crocker Park Wine Festival is happening tomorrow and Saturday, all the details are up at Star102Cleveland.com. Which one of these three celebrities does NOT have a wine brand? Bruce Springsteen, Sting or Guy Fieri?

(Bruce Springsteen)

The Predator is being projected as the #1 movie of this upcoming weekend, while last week’s The Nun slides down to #2. What was the name of the first movie released in 1987 of The Predator series?

(Predator)

The 2018 Finalists are in for The Toy Hall of Fame, and the list includes the Magic 8 Ball, Tickle Me Elmo, Uno and American Girl Dolls. Speaking of American Girl Dolls, which American Girl lived in Chicago during World War II and is known for wearing glasses? Is it Madison? Marisa? Or Molly?

(Molly)

American Horror Story debuted last night, and it looks like it was really good! Creator Ryan Murphy has a lot to celebrate, he leads the most nominations at next Monday’s Emmys with the second season of American Crime Story, which followed what American crime?

(The Assassination of Gianni Versace)