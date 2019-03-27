Trump Toohey: Which Actress Won The Golden Globe From "Steel Magnolias?"

1. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is paying tribute to "The Sax Man" on Monday - the day of the Cleveland Indians home opener. They’ll play a recording of his rendition of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" on their Rock Boxes across downtown Cleveland. Speaking of the saxophone, which Simpsons character is known for playing the sax? Lisa? Homer? Or Bart?



Lisa Simpson

2. Anyone who wears Cleveland Indians gear on Monday can get a free Chick-fil-A sandwich. Details on the Jen and Tim show at star102cleveland.com. Rumor has it that the reason Chick-Fil-A sandwiches taste so good is that they give a little squirt of this juice.

Pickle Juice

3. “Steel Magnolias” will be 30 years old in May and its coming back to theatres. Only one actress from Steel Magnolias won an award for the film, a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress. Did it go to Julia Roberts, Olympia Dukakis or Sally Field?

Julia Roberts

4. What can a couple of days of volunteer service and $10-thousand get you? If you’re Jussie Smollett, it gets more than a dozen felony charges dropped. In a stunning reversal, prosecutors have dropped all charges against the “Empire” actor. Although the show “Empire” is filmed in Chicago, the show is set in this big city.

New York City

5. Oh my goodness…Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg parody Titanic in a new ad for “Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge”. Which actress portrayed Martha Stewart in the TV Film Martha, Inc.: The Story of Martha Stewart? Cybil Shepard, Molly Ringwald or Fran Drescher?

Cybill Shepard