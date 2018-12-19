Trump Toohey: Which Actor Is Playing Aquaman In The 2018 Movie?

Today's Trump Toohey Questions and Answers! 12/19/18

December 19, 2018
1.     Two players will represent the Browns in the Pro Bowl this year - Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward were selected.  Are both players on offense?  Defense? Or one player on offense and one on defense?  
 

 

 


Both on defense 


2.     Penny Marshall passed away from diabetes complications at the age of 75. Besides being on Laverne and Shirley, Penny Marshall directed movies including WHICH 1988 film starring Tom Hanks?

 

 

 


Big


3.     Forbes just released their America's Wealthiest Celebs list.  Topping the list?  George Lucas at $5.4 billion dollars.  Followed by Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey.  Who has more Oscar wins for Best Director?  Georg ee-boy?  Or Steve –ee-poo?  

 

 

 

 


Steven Spielberg – 2 (Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan)
George Lucas - 0 


4.      Everyone seems to be suing Fortnite.  From the backpack kid, to Actor Alfonso Ribeiro.  Alfonso played Carlton on the Fresh Prince of Bell Air.  What was Carlton’s last name on the show?  

 

 

 

 


Banks  

5.     The new Aquaman movie is forecasted to crash a wave of $120 million at the holiday box office this weekend. Which actor is playing Aquaman? 

 

 

 

 

Jason Momoa

