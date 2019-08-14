Trump Toohey: Where Did Lebron James Go To High School?

1. LeBron James is back in his hometown of Akron, OH to help unveil several new amenities at the I Promise School. Which high school did he attend in Akron?



ST-Vincent or ST-Vincent/St-Mary

2. Britney Spears loves Target. Financial documents reveals Britney had $400,000 in expenses last year, which include money she spent during 80 trips to Target between July and October of 2018. Well it does make sense as she’s probably shopping for her kids. By the way, how many kids does she have?

2 – Sean Preston and Jayden James

3. New movies out tomorrow include Angry Birds 2. What’s the name of the angry red bird that stars in the movie and phone game?

Red

4. Coca-Cola is planning to release a cinnamon flavored Coke by September 30th. There are also reports that they’ll be launching a winter-spiced cranberry flavored Sprite. Which one of these is NOT a Coca Cola brand? Mountain Dew? Dasani? Fanta?

Mountain Dew

5. Harry Styles passes on the role of Prince Eric in the Little Mermaid! Harry Styles has acted before, starring in which 2017 oscar-winning war film?

Dunkirk ​