Trump Toohey: Where Did Christopher Robin Live?

1. Congratulations to Melt Bar and Grilled named of one the nation’s fastest growing restaurants! Melt has ten locations, as well Melt location in Cedar Point and at Progressive Field. The original Melt comes from this west side Cleveland suburb



(Lakewood)



2. Justin Timberlake is the executive producer behind a new game show coming to Fox, which will give contestants a chance to win a whopping $20 million per episode. “Spin the Wheel,” is the name of the show, and will be hosted by Dax Shepard, who is married to who?



Kristen Bell



3. TOMORROW IS THE HALL OF FAME ENSHRINEMENT CEREMONY IN GOOD OLE CANTON. CAN YOU NAME ANY MEMBER OF THE CLASS OF 2018?

Bobby Beathard, linebacker Robert Brazile, safety Brian Dawkins, guard Jerry Kramer, linebacker Ray Lewis, wide receiver Randy Moss, wide receiver Terrell Owens, and linebacker Brian Urlacher

4. Opening this weekend in theatres is Christopher Robin. The movie is a live action film which centers around a grown-up Christopher Robin. Now Christopher was friends with Winnie The Poo, Tigger, Piglet and the whole group of friends. And they lived in THIS location…

(Hundred Acre Wood / One Hundred Acre Wood)



5. 33 years ago today, Madonna’s song “Into The Groove” became her first of thirteen #1 singles in the UK. She still holds the record for the most #1 songs by a woman in the UK. Now “Into The Groove” was on the soundtrack for this movie, which Madonna starred, along with Rosanna Arquette.



(Desperately Seeking Susan)