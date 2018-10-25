Trump Toohey: When Was The First Pirates of the Caribbean Movie?

1. Dorcas Reilly the woman who created a true Thanksgiving classic: the green bean casserole, passed away at the age of 92 years old. Can you name one ingredient in the classic Green Bean Casserole recipe?





1 can (10 1/2 ounces) Campbell's® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup orCampbell's® Condensed 98% Fat Free Cream of Mushroom Soup

1/2 cup milk

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 dash black pepper

4 cups cooked cut green beans

1 1/3 cups French's® French Fried Onions



2. OMG today is World Pasta Day! Not to be confused with National Pasta Day just a few days ago. Name any pasta noodle.



3. Chick-fil-A has been testing out macaroni and cheese as a side at a few locations across the country and customers are loving it. So maybe we will see it at a location near us soon…? When you say “Thank you” to a Chik Fil A employee, they do not say “You’re Welcome”. They say this:

My Pleasure



4. PBS’ reports in a new poll that Harry Potter and Outlander are among the favorite books of America. Coming in at #1 was this Southern Classic released in 1960 which follows ‘Scout’ and her father Atticus.

To Kill A Mockingbird



5. Deadline reported that the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise might be rebooted! The series has five movies, with the first movie “The Curse of the Black Pearl” being released in the summer of WHAT year? 2003, 2004 or 2005?

2003