Happy Tequila Day! What very famous cocktail is served on a salted glass and is made with tequila, orange liqueur and lime juice?

(Margarita)

The first known studio recording of David Bowie was discovered in a bread-basket! The record is expected to fetch 10,000 pounds at auction, roughly 13,100 dollars. Easy question today, what’s your favorite David Bowie song?

*plenty of answers here*

Happy Birthday Michelle Williams, she turns 38 today. She was part of this girl group with hits such as “Survivor” and “Say My Name”

(Destiny’s Child)

Lindsay Lohan commented on a picture of her own beach club staff, asking the employees to ‘wear the same shoes please’ and then in a separate comment, ‘or you’re fired’. In THIS FILM, Lindsay Lohan plays a fired up teenager who switches bodies with her mom after a magical fortune cookie.

(Freaky Friday)

An opera based on Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” album has made its U.S. debut in Cincinnati this week! Worth the drive for you Pink Floyd fans I assume. Now on the song, “Another Brick in the Wall”, what does the band say they don’t need?

(education/thought control/dark sarcasm in the classroom)