Trump Toohey: Whats Tusked Animal is the First One at the Zoo???

1) The Asian Lantern Festival is coming back to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo! When you walk into the zoo, which tusked giant animal is one of the first animals in the front of the zoo?

The Elephant

2) The trailer for Stephen King’s IT CHAPTER TWO dropped. Which Stephen King book is longer: It Or The Stand?

It , (1,138), The Stand (823)

3) Ed Sheeran dropped his new song “I Don’t Care” featuring Justin Bieber. The lead single from his last album Was Shape of You, what was the lead single of his 2014 album Multiply? Was it Sing, Don’t or Thinking Out Loud?

Sing

4) CBS Renewed “Bull”, “Hawaii Five-O” and “Madam Secretary”. Which of those three has the most seasons?

Hawaii Five-O (9 seasons), Madame Secretary (5 seasons), Bull (4 seasons)

5) Amy Poehler and Tina Fey’s Netflix movie “wine county” is out today...time to play a round of What’s That Wine!! This wine’s name literally means savage white wine. It’s crisp and dry, but not as dry as Chardonnay

sauvignon blanc