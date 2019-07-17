Trump Toohey: What's Taller at Cedar Point: Gemini or Magnum?

1. Browns player Myles Garrett wants to have another puppy play date. This time he’s looking in be out in the Cleveland area. Myles Garrett: Offense? Or Defense?



Defense

2. There’s a scam going around about free Cedar Point tickets. Be aware if you see something on social media concerning free tickets from someone other than Cedar Point. Which of these two ride has a taller first hill? Gemini? Magnum XL-200?

Magnum XL-200 – 205 ft

Gemini – 125 ft

3. More hot news bubbling about the live-action Little Mermaid. Harry Styles is in talk to play Prince Eric. In The Little Mermaid movie, what’s the name of the Prince Eric’s Old English Sheepdog?

Max​

4. The Emmy Nominations are out…details at star102cleveland.com. Who won the Outstanding Drama Series award last year? The Handmaid’s Tale, This Is Us or Game of Thrones?

Game of Thrones

5. Oh baby we have a birthday boy. David Hasselhoff. Which character did he play on Baywatch? Yes, I’m looking for his character’s first name.

Mitch Buchanan