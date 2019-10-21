Trump Toohey: What's The Steepest Coaster At Cedar Point?

1. Kelloggs is releasing a cereal called “All Togther” that will mix cereals including Raisin Bran, Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops and Frosted Mini Wheats. Yum…Rice Krispies makes this sound “Snap, Crackle and ____”





Pop



2. Barney and Friends is coming to the big screen. A production date for the upcoming Barney movie has not yet been announced. Barney is primarily this color.



Purple



3. Selena Gomez has been teasing new music on social media, and it seems fans won’t have to wait much longer to hear it. The singer just revealed that her new track, “Lose You To Love Me,” will drop Wednesday, and it might be about Justin Bieber. Who is the Beebs married to?



Hailey Baldwin



4. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil topped the box office with $36 million. Angelina Jolie won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for what movie that featured Winona Ryder?

Girl, Interrupted



5. For the first time ever according to Cedar Point management, guests had to be turned away due to capacity. Which Cedar Point ride is the steepest coaster in the park?





Maverick