Trump Toohey: What's Snoop Dogg's Reggae Alias?

1. According to candystore.com the best-selling Halloween candy is…Skittles! The iconic tagline for Skittles is “Taste the _____”



Rainbow

2. Progressive Field was named the best ballpark in Major League Baseball by Stadium Journey. Before playing at Progressive Field, the Indians played at what baseball park formerly located in the Hough neighborhood that opened in 1891 and closed in 1946.

League Park

3. Snoop is coming to town. January 23rd at the House of Blues. In 2012, after a trip to Jamaica, Snoop announced a new alias, and released a reggae album under this alias. What was it? Snoop Lion? Snoop Bear? Snoop Gator?

Snoop Lion

4. “Caddyshack,” and “Coco” are just a few of the movies that’ll be leaving Netflix next month. All of the movies coming and going are on the Jen and Tim show page at star102cleveland.com. The movie “Coco” is a story follows a 12-year-old boy who is accidentally transported to the Land of the Dead. What is the name of that 12 year old boy?

Miguel

5. Bad Romance turns 10 years old. Which one of these things does Lady Gaga NOT want in the lyrics? Psycho, passion or drama?

Passion