Trump Toohey: What's Shaggy from Scooby Doo's Full Name?

1. Disney+ launches today - they’ll have an exclusive lineup of Marvel, Star Wars, Disney Animation, Pixar, National Geographic, and original content. All we need you to do is name any Disney movie.



Lots of options

2. Cleveland's annual Christmas tree has arrived downtown. It’s a 48 foot tall spruce. Where do they put that tree here in downtown? Public Square? East Bank of the Flats? Or on Gateway Plaza?

Public Square

3. McFlurry fans, McDonald’s is about to change things up with a new flavor: Snickerdoodle. On the McDonalds menu, a McFlurry usually can be blended with this cookie, or this candy option. Can you name either of those options?

M&Ms or Oreo cookie

4. The second season of You is set to hit Netflix on December 26th. You stars this this Pretty Little Liars actress who recently gave birth to a daughter.

Shay Mitchell

5. A trailer for the new Scooby Doo movie called ‘Scoob’ dropped yesterday. What is Shaggy’s real first name? It’s either Neville, Norville or Nathan?

Norville​