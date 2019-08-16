Trump Toohey: What's The Oldest Coaster at Cedar Point?

1. Oh No. Spam has OFFICIALLY announced that you can really get Spam Pumpkin Spice. Ew. Spam is in a can, it’s precooked, but what type of meat is it? Pork? Beef? Tuna?



Pork

2. The Flats Festival of the Arts and the Feast of the Assumption is this weekend. Time to play a round of Identify that Italian. This Italian won the Academy Award for Best Actor in “Scent of a Woman” and he was just in the new Quinten Tarantino movie. Can you Identify that Italian?

Al Pacino​

3. The biggest celebration in Cedar Point’s history is on the way as the second-oldest amusement park in North America commemorates its 150th anniversary in 2020. All of the details on the Jen and Tim show page at star102cleveland.com. Which roller coaster is the oldest roller coaster in the park? By the way, it opened in 1964.

Blue Streak

4. Kevin Love and LeBron James will be on Lebrons new HBO series “The Shop: Uninterrupted.” While this is on the small screen, LeBron James is no stranger to the big screen. Including his appearance in this 2015 Amy Schumer movie.

Trainwreck

5. Taylor Swift dropped her new track “Lover”, from the album, “Lover” due out next week. Taylor’s last album, Reputation, was released in what month of 2017? September, October or November?

November 10th